Irish Jig 5K will return in 2022

The Spectrum Health Irish Jig 5K race will resume in 2022.

The annual event was canceled this year and it was not scheduled to take place next year because of the ongoing concern for the health and safety of individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t actually cancel the 2021 race, since it was never announced as happening,” race organizers said. “We decided not to hold it in 2021 due to the pandemic and are looking forward to returning to the race in 2022.”

The Irish Jig 5K race is one of the largest races in West Michigan, according to organizers, attracting more than 6,000 participants, volunteers and team members to East Grand Rapids High School and the city of East Grand Rapids.

A date for the 2022 event has not yet been determined.