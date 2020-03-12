St. Patrick’s Day pubs

St. Patrick’s Day is not just about wearing green and avoiding the inevitable pinch. It is about immersing yourself in Irish culture and learning how to experience it in your own city.

Quinn & Tuite’s Irish Pub, 1535 Plainfield Ave. NE, is known for having the finest poured pint of Guinness. With over 53 selections, consisting of everything from Danny Boy to five different types of Jameson, this is the spot for whiskey lovers. Long-time friends and owners Bill Quinn and Rick Schall hang Ireland’s flag high as they strive to make your experience as authentic as possible.

Travel south to Holland and you will find The Curragh, 73 E. Eighth St. This Irish Pub is known for its Michigan Mondays. All Michigan-crafted beer, wine and whiskey are marked down for happy hour. If you are a big sports fan, head over to The Curragh for the best sports channel lineup in town.

Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 139 Pearl St. NW, sits in the heart of downtown. If you haven’t been in a while, now is a good time to check it out, as it recently underwent a full makeover. For those craving a hearty Irish menu, this is the place to visit. Flanagan’s re-vamped menu includes corned beef, shepherd’s pie, cabbage and a tasty curry sauce. It also has a new selection of tap beers.

Muskegon is home to Hennessy’s Pub & Whiskey Bar, 885 Jefferson St. Less than an hour north of Grand Rapids, you can hear live music, train your mind for Trivia Night Thursdays or participate in its Dart League. With over 100 whiskeys, scotches and bourbons, there is no question as to why Hennessy’s offers a monthly whiskey school.

O’Toole’s Public House, 448 Bridge St. NW, has the best weekly specials. Check out its website to find happy hour deals and a new special every day. O’Toole’s Hangover Burger is a must-try. Packed with bacon, a fried egg, its famous bloody mary sauce and other condiments, this burger is a hometown favorite.