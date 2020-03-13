Unique finds

Looking for a unique gift? The newest shops in West Michigan will not disappoint. Grab a group of friends and get hands-on at Hammer & Stain West Michigan, 3901 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville. This DIY studio offers public and private wood-painting workshops. It is ideal for groups who want to indulge their creative sides, such as birthday parties, date night or bachelorette parties. Check out the website to register for themed public workshops.

If painting is not for you, but you still need to find a unique and customized gift, Oh, Hello Co. is the perfect place to go. Located on 40 Monroe Center NW, this stationery and gift shop opened on Jan. 11. Owners Kayla and Alex Benda can help you create customized cards using the store’s on-site laser cutter.

On the other side of town, Woodland Mall is home to a hidden local gem. Makarios Décor offers high-quality wood home accents. Find unique pieces in store and online. Whether you are looking for a personalized wooden sign, wine barrel coffee tables, coat hooks or other home accents, Makarios can craft it all. Find Makarios in the JCPenney wing, at 3195 28th St. SE.

Hosting a game night or looking for a fun housewarming gift? Blue Bridge Games, 954 E. Fulton St., is a must. You can shop or play over 150 board games stored in the library. A game library pass is only $5 per person, and it is valid for the entire day. Challenge your opponent during any of the various event days or slip away from a stressful work week with a chill round of Catan. The choice is yours.

Maybe you have a youngster or a collector among your friends or family? If so, Buy Moore, 122 Courtland St. in Rockford, is the place to visit. The shop opened nearly a year ago on May 4 — also known as Star Wars Day — and consists of comics, apparel, toys and video games. You’ll find new and used items from Marvel, DC and The Walking Dead. The force is strong at Buy Moore.