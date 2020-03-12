Robinette’s kicking off spring with fashion show

Robinette’s is kicking off the season with a showcase of its latest arrivals.

The apple orchard and winery is holding a “fashion show,” lunch and wine tasting at noon March 28, at 3142 4 Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids.

Employees will be showcasing the gift shop’s latest clothing arrivals during a lunch of sandwiches, fruit, chips, doughnuts and drinks.

Afterward, there will be a wine tasting in the winery. Attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass, which may be brought back for free future wine tastings. They also will receive 20% off all items in the gift barn, excluding wine.

The wine tasting is for people ages 21 and older. Nonalcoholic beverages are available for those under 21.

Tickets are $10 per person. The event is limited to 50 seats.