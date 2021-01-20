Specialty beverage shop opens in Holland

A new café in Holland offers healthy options for those with wellness in mind.

Locale Nutrition, which opened earlier this week at 218 N. River Ave., offers customers vitamin-packed protein shakes, energizing teas and protein coffee, along with other products to promote health and wellness.

The 1,560-square-foot café is leased by West Michigan resident Victoria Reeves, who is passionate about wellness and an active lifestyle.

“If your goal is to get healthy in the new year, Locale Nutrition is perfect for an on-the-go, nutrient-packed options,” Reeves Said. “We look forward to serving customers in the Holland community.”

Locale Nutrition has several sister locations in Michigan that are privately owned, including Lake Michigan Nutrition in Walker. Colliers West Michigan helped Reeves find her space in Holland.

“Locale Nutrition will be a great option for the Holland community and we’re happy to have found their space,” said Ty Tanis, associate at Colliers. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult for restaurants, quick-service to-go businesses remain viable investments, and we look forward to the success of Locale Nutrition.”

Reeves said she was drawn to Holland because of the recreational opportunities and the strong sense of community.

Locale Nutrition will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as outlined by the state, and upon opening, will offer walk-in orders and call-in orders. Customers will be able to enjoy the local café atmosphere and sit at the coffee bar when it is safe to do so. Masks for employees and customers will be required upon entry.

“We want to offer customers healthy options while also keeping them safe,” Reeves said. “I think this pandemic has encouraged people to really think about nutrition, wellness and overall health.”