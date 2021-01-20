Changes coming to Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show will be held at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon this year.

The show will be held on April 16 from 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The change in location is the result of the show’s expansion. This year, there will be additional boat dealers and marine exhibitors.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show will feature over 50 exhibitors including windows, siding, painting, home décor, landscaping and boat dealers. There also will be do-it-yourself and demonstration seminars offered.

“We are excited to be growing the Home, Garden and Boat Show to showcase even more great local businesses on the Muskegon Lakeshore,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “This will be the first public event held in our new convention center and we are happy to help bring attention to this great new asset in our community.”

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show will be taking precautions and follow COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

“We are hopeful that by April, we are able to have indoor events with limited capacity,” said Larsen. “We will be following all timely and necessary COVID guidelines. Ensuring the safety of exhibitors and attendees is our top priority.”