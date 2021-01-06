Sparta launches carryout-focused Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week TO GO 1 of 6

The village of Sparta is hosting its first Restaurant Week, carryout-style.

Elizabeth Morse, director of the Sparta Downtown Development Authority, said Monday that Sparta TODAY — the umbrella brand for the DDA and the Sparta Chamber — is hosting Restaurant Week TO GO! from Tuesday through Jan. 16 as part of its mission “to communicate the opportunities to support local business and keep Sparta a vibrant place.”

The event is designed to promote local eateries that have been impacted by the statewide pause order for indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media campaign kicked off Tuesday on the Sparta TODAY Facebook page with a list of participating businesses, special promotions, “local celebrity restaurant owner” interviews and giveaways.

Sparta’s Police Chief Andrew Milanowski helped promote the event in a video last week on the Sparta TODAY page, giving the community “an order” to shop local and tip servers.

Those who have further questions should contact Morse at ddadirector@spartami.org.