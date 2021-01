St. Cecilia Music Center offers four virtual chamber music concerts

St. Cecilia Music Center announced its 2021 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Virtual Series lineup.

Patrons can watch four performances from January through April at home for free.

Each piece in each program will feature a particular artist, but many familiar CMS musicians will be performing alongside them, including co-artistic directors and pianist David Finckel and cellist Wu Han. There also will be a preconcert artist profile and a postconcert Q&A with the featured artist of the night. The sessions will be led by Finckel and Han.

The performances can be viewed on SCMC’s website. Availability for all concerts begins at 7 p.m. on the scheduled date and remain available for one week following the air date.

The date and time of each program are:

The Brandenburg Concertos (no featured artist)

Thursday

PROGRAM

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 (1720)

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F major, BWV 1047 (1720)

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 (1720)

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049 (1720)

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050 (1720)

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major, BWV 1051 (1720)

Featured Artist: Gloria Chien, piano

Feb. 11

PROGRAM

Field: Nocturne No. 2 in C minor for Piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Liszt: Grand duo concertant sur la romance de ‘Le Marin’ for Violin and Piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Benjamin Beilman, violin

Mendelssohn: Quartet in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1

Gloria Chien, piano

Sean Lee, violin

Richard O’Neill, viola

Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

Featured Artist: Paul Neubauer, viola

March 18

PROGRAM

Schumann: Märchenerzählungen (Fairy Tales) for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132

Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet

Paul Neubauer, viola

Inon Barnatan, piano

Dale: “Romance” from Suite for Viola and Piano

Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano

Turina: Escena andaluza for Viola, String Quartet, and Piano, Op. 7

Paul Neubauer, viola

Ida Kavafian, Daniel Phillips, violin

Richard O’Neill, viola

Paul Watkins, cello

Alessio Bax, piano

Kreisler: Liebeslied for Three Violins, Viola, and Cello

Sean Lee, Benjamin Beilman, Danbi Um, violin

Paul Neubauer, viola

David Finckel, cello

Shostakovich: Impromptu for Viola and Piano

Paul Neubauer, viola

Wu Han, piano

Boulanger: American Vision for Viola and Piano Trio

Paul Neubauer, viola

Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Arnaud Sussmann, violin

Paul Watkins, cello

Featured Artist: Ani Kavafian, violin

April 1

PROGRAM

Brahms: Scherzo, WoO 2, from “F-A-E” Sonata for Violin and Piano

Ani Kavafian, violin

Alessio Bax, piano

Babajanian: Trio in F-sharp minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello

Gloria Chien, piano

Ani Kavafian, violin

Mihai Marica, cello

Dvorák: Trio in F minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 65

Orion Weiss, piano

Ani Kavafian, violin

Carter Brey, cello