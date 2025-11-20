8 Things to Do This Weekend in West Michigan

From festive markets and ballet premieres to holiday parades and community fundraisers, this weekend marks the true arrival of the holiday season in West Michigan. Below, you’ll find eight standout events happening across the region.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Cheers for Charity VIP Night – Grand Rapids

• Where: DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

• When: Thursday, Nov. 20, 6–9 p.m.

• Cost: $150, includes 150 tasting tickets

• Tickets: Available starting Sept. 12 at GRWineFestival.com

• Who it’s for: Food and beverage enthusiasts, supporters of veteran services, philanthropic community members

The 2025 Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival opens its doors with an evening dedicated to honoring local veterans. Cheers for Charity VIP Night invites guests to explore chef-crafted small plates, dessert creations, hand-selected wines, craft cocktails, and curated non-alcoholic options — all served inside an upscale, intimate event setting. This year’s charity partner is Hospice of Michigan, with every dollar raised supporting its We Honor Veterans program, which provides specialized end-of-life care and recognition to those who served. The night will also include a patriotic National Anthem performance, live and silent auctions, veteran recognition moments, musical entertainment, and an opportunity for veterans and their families to share their stories with the community. With momentum from last year’s inaugural VIP event, organizers anticipate strong attendance for this meaningful culinary celebration.

WEDNESDAY–SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19–23

Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market – Grand Rapids

• Where: Grand Rapids Downtown Market

• When: Opening week runs Nov. 19–23

• Cost: Free entry; food, beverages, and goods available for purchase

• More Info: christkindlmarktgr.com/vendors

• Who it’s for: Families, holiday shoppers, food lovers, fans of European-style markets

The third year of the Christkindl Markt brings its signature European holiday ambiance back to the Downtown Market, transforming the outdoor space into a glowing village of more than 60 artisan vendors, food stalls, and handcrafted holiday goods. Visitors can browse a curated mix of ceramics, puzzles, candles, toys, stationery, holiday décor, jewelry, home goods, and more — with no two vendors offering the same selection thanks to a rigorous approval process. Classic European bites, including raclette, bratwurst, pierogies, spaetzle, potato pancakes, and Bavarian pretzels, return alongside new beverage offerings such as white Glühwein and Eierpunsch. Guests can warm up in an Alpenglobe, sip hot cocoa, enjoy the bubbles bar, or take part in curling. Opening week marks the beginning of the season, and while the market continues through December 23, this weekend offers one of the best times to soak in the first wave of holiday excitement.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Light Night – Grand Haven

• Where: Downtown Grand Haven & Centertown

• When: Friday, Nov. 21, 5–8 p.m.

• Cost: Free

• More Info: Grand Haven Main Street DDA

• Who it’s for: Families, shoppers, community event-goers

Grand Haven’s beloved Light Night returns with an expanded celebration stretching across both Downtown and Centertown. Guests will find cookie decorating stations, live music, seasonal drinks, children’s activities, vintage holiday displays, and extended shopping hours. The expanded Jingletown experience in Centertown features festive storefronts and photos with costumed holiday characters. Attendees can also pick up a Tote Club bag, which unlocks exclusive shopping deals throughout 2026. With its small-town charm and family-friendly programming, Light Night serves as the city’s cheery and spirited gateway into the holiday season.

The Tempest – World Premiere Ballet

• Where: Gezon Auditorium, Calvin University, Grand Rapids

• When: Friday–Saturday, Nov. 21–22 (three performances)

• Cost: Tickets available through Deos Contemporary Ballet

• Tickets: The Tempest — Deos Contemporary Ballet

• Who it’s for: Performing arts fans, ballet lovers, Shakespeare enthusiasts

Deos Contemporary Ballet debuts its world-premiere adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, reimagined by Artistic Director Tess Sinke through a modern, female-centered lens. Featuring Art Nouveau–inspired design and emotionally nuanced storytelling, the production reframes Prospero, Ariel, and Antonia as powerful women steering the narrative. Performances unfold in the intimate Gezon Auditorium, where dancers move through the aisles, drawing the audience into the action. With only three shows and early demand expected, the premiere represents a standout cultural moment for Grand Rapids this season — blending classical text with contemporary movement and immersive staging.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Downtown Holland Holiday Open House

• Where: Downtown Holland

• When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 5–8 p.m.

• Cost: Free

• More Info: Downtown Holland

• Who it’s for: Holiday shoppers, families, visitors looking for classic seasonal traditions

Nearly 50 businesses across Downtown Holland open their doors for an evening of discounts, free refreshments, giveaways, complimentary gift wrapping, and festive hospitality. The heated streets glow with thousands of lights, a towering Christmas tree, decorated planters, and strolling Dickens carolers from the Holland Chorale. Santa, his stilt-walking elf, and a reindeer petting corral add charm, while fresh chestnuts roasting on 8th Street offer a traditional taste of the holidays. With the Holland Ice Park now open nearby, visitors can make a full night of seasonal fun — shopping, skating, sipping cocoa, and celebrating one of West Michigan’s most picturesque winter destinations.

Grand Rapids Santa Parade & Annual Tree Lighting

• Where: Downtown Grand Rapids & Rosa Parks Circle

• When: Saturday, Nov. 22; Parade at 5 p.m., Tree Lighting 5:30–7:30 p.m.

• Cost: Free

• More Info: grsantaparade.com and grandrapidsmi.gov/Special- Events

• Who it’s for: Families, parade lovers, holiday tradition seekers

Grand Rapids elevates its holiday kickoff by combining two of its most cherished traditions: the Gentex Santa Parade and the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Starting at 5 p.m., more than 60 parade entries make their way downtown, delivering Santa to Rosa Parks Circle just in time for the citywide celebration. Attendees can enjoy free ice cream, hot beverages, arts and crafts, character meet-and-greets, library book giveaways, and festive performances by DJ Composition, the Girls Chorale Academy, and the Salvation Army Brass Band. The evening culminates with the lighting of a 38-foot Concolor Fir tree, broadcast live and flipped on by community sponsors in front of thousands of families filling Monroe Center.

Tats for Cats – Grand Rapids

• Where: Meeting House Tattoo, 629 Michigan St. NE, Suite A

• When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 12–7 p.m.

• Cost: $100 per tattoo, cash only

• Who it’s for: Adults 18+, tattoo enthusiasts, cat lovers

• More Info: Meeting House Tattoo & Happy Cat Cafe

Meeting House Tattoo and Happy Cat Cafe join forces for a creative fundraiser benefiting Fig and Friends Pet Rescue. Guests can choose from exclusive cat-themed flash designs created by the studio’s artists, each available for $100 on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds support medical care, food, shelter, and adoption services for local cats in need. With Happy Cat Cafe celebrating more than 1,000 successful adoptions and Meeting House known for its artist-driven approach, the event offers a memorable way for the community to give back — one tattoo at a time.

ONGOING

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

• Where: Bass Pro Shops (U.S. locations)

• When: Ongoing through Dec. 24

• Cost: Free photos; reservations recommended

• Reservations: basspro.com/santa

• Who it’s for: Families, children, holiday photo seekers

Santa’s Wonderland continues at Bass Pro Shops with free studio-quality photos, craft giveaways, toy stations, and immersive holiday displays. Families can enjoy rotating activities — from wooden ornaments to colorable frames to shrink art — and children who leave letters for Santa will receive digital responses. With story times, breakfast events, and special seasonal experiences, Santa’s Wonderland remains a reliable, family-friendly stop throughout the season, and this weekend offers a perfect chance to enjoy it early before crowds build.