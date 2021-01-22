Restaurateur opening Chicago-style pizzeria in Grand Rapids

Loretta's Deep Dish 1 of 3

The founder of HopCat and Max’s South Seas Hideaway is opening a deep-dish pizza restaurant this week in downtown Grand Rapids.

Mark Sellers said he will open Loretta’s Deep Dish at 3 p.m. Friday. The new restaurant is located in the basement of Max’s South Seas Hideaway at 58 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids and shares a kitchen with Max’s.

The pizzeria will celebrate its grand opening by giving away 100 free traditional Chicago deep-dish and thin-crust, tavern-style pizzas this week to workers in the health care and hospitality industries.

“Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a slice or two after a long day’s work,” Sellers said. “For people who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines during the pandemic, this small gesture is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ while introducing ourselves to the community.”

Almost everything at Loretta’s will be made in-house from scratch, including all sauces, Italian sausage, meatballs and pizza dough. Other items will be sourced from local companies such as Beer City Bread and Pebble Creek Farms.

Loretta’s will offer delivery via its own drivers near downtown Grand Rapids, as well as curbside pickup. All tips will go directly to Loretta’s delivery team.

Loretta’s Deep Dish is the seventh restaurant concept created by Sellers. The others are HopCat, The Viceroy, Stella’s Lounge, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, TikiCat (Kansas City, Missouri) and Max’s South Seas Hideaway.

Food orders may be placed at LorettasGR.com.