Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a three-day celebration of Polish culture. And much more.

Pulaski Days

(Friday-Sunday)

Pulaski Days was founded to “support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with the entire Grand Rapids community.”

The celebration is Oct. 4-6 at various times and sites across the city. The full schedule of events is online. Photo via fb.com.

Fulton Street Block Sale

(Saturday)

“One of one of Grand Rapids’ most walkable shopping districts” will be “bustling” with rummage deals, trinkets, treasures, treats, coffee and more.

The block sale is Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 900th block of Fulton Street E.

Opening Night Event: Autumn Exhibition Series

(Friday)

UICA will offer a “first look” at several new exhibits: “Larry Cook: On the Scene”; “Mark Rumsey: Memory Map – State Street”; and “Kennedy Yanko: Before Words”. Light refreshments will be on hand.

The event is Friday from 5:30-9 p.m. at UICA.

Rummage Sale

(Sunday)

“Hunt for treasures, shop for good deals and help re-home used belongings from your neighbors, friends and community members.” The Patty Matters food truck will also be on hand.

The sale is Oct. 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at Fulton Street Farmers Market.

“Tchaikovsky’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’”

(Friday and Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Symphony says concert-goers will experience music of “power” and “passion.”

The concert is Oct. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

