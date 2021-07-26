Perrin releases summer sipper

Perrin Brewing Company is marking the season with the release of its Summer Scene Imperial Fruit Ale.

Part of the brewery’s Side Hustle Series, Summer Scene (9% ABV) is now available on draft and in six-packs of 12-oz. cans at the Pub, with statewide distribution to follow.

“Michigan’s fruit orchards burst to life in the summertime,” said Perrin Senior Marketing Manager Lindsey VanDenBoom. “In Summer Scene, our brewers captured the fresh, sun-ripened flavor of Michigan-grown fruit.”

The fruit ale features flavors of plum, apricot and blueberries. The berry and stonefruit influences inspired local contemporary landscape artist Randi Ford to create an original painting of a Michigan sunset that appears on cans of Summer Scene.

“With the repetition of lines and strokes, it creates a visual sense of music,” Ford said.

Perrin works to partner with local artists like Ford through the Craftsmanship Series — a video series that celebrates all things Michigan-made. See more of Ford’s work here, or check out her Craftsmanship Series video here.