Grand Rapids School of Dance to open

The Grand Rapids School of Dance will be hosting its open house on Aug. 28-29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2401 Camelot Court SE, Suite D in Grand Rapids.

The new 4,500 square-foot dance facility will officially open on Sept. 7, but during the open house, individuals can talk to the faculty, view the three studios inside and review the curriculum, which will be led by Jon Upleger, Grand Rapids School of Dance Artistic director.

During the two-day event, there will be free ballet classes for children, youth and adults beginning every 30 minutes. There also will be a ballet-themed craft station for children. Attendees will receive $25 off on registration for fall classes when purchased at the open house.

“We are introducing Grand Rapids School of Dance to the local community to offer a nurturing, engaging environment led by a dedicated team of highly trained faculty where dancers of all ages and experience levels can explore and foster a love of the art form,” Upleger said. “Whether pursuing a professional ballet career or exploring dance as a hobby, we are confident the skills learned inside our studio — such as instilling discipline, responsibility, time management and a sense of commitment — will translate to success outside of the classroom.”

After graduating from Virginia School of the Arts, Upleger spent more than 20 years with the Nashville Ballet company, where he served in various dancing principal roles. The Sterling Heights native served as a rehearsal director, teaching students within the School of Nashville Ballet. He was one of the founders of the Young Men’s Scholarship Program before he returned to Michigan.