Five fun things to do in GR this weekend

Grand Rapids has a packed lineup this weekend—whether you’re craving live music, local craft beer, global culture, or unique shopping. Here’s your guide to five can’t-miss events happening across the city.

ArtPrize Halftime with Tiera Kennedy

Where: Sixth Street Park, Grand Rapids

When: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Cost: Free, outdoor concert

Tickets: No tickets required, more info at artprize.org

Who it’s for: Music lovers, families, ArtPrize visitors, community supporters

ArtPrize 2025 is in full swing, and Friday night offers a chance to pause and celebrate together. ArtPrize Halftime, presented by Rockford, transforms Sixth Street Park into a vibrant outdoor venue featuring Alabama-born rising star Tiera Kennedy. With a sound that blends R&B and country. Her debut album, ROOTED, speaks to inclusivity and empowerment through music, making her the perfect centerpiece for a night of connection. Supporting acts include Michigan blues-guitar prodigy Jake Kershaw, and local favorites The Bootstrap Boys, whose gritty country storytelling and Midwestern charm always ignite a crowd. This free event is designed to unite neighbors, visitors, and artists alike—making it one of the most community-centered moments of the ArtPrize season.

Mustard Plug at Pyramid Scheme

Where: Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Doors open 7 p.m.

Cost: $17 advance (+ fees), all ages

Tickets: Available at Live Nation

Who it’s for: Ska-punk fans, local music supporters, all-ages audiences

Grand Rapids’ own ska-punk pioneers Mustard Plug return home this Saturday with a high-energy show at Pyramid Scheme. Formed in 1991, the band has spent three decades blending infectious ska rhythms with punk grit, earning global recognition while maintaining their deep West Michigan roots. Known for their DIY ethic and explosive live shows, Mustard Plug has built a reputation as one of the most enduring acts in the American ska-punk scene. Saturday’s show also features Canadian ska greats Planet Smashers, along with openers The Kilograms and The Write-Ups, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of brass, guitars, and crowd-wide skanking. It’s not just a concert—it’s a hometown celebration of music history and local pride.

Beer City Brewers Fest

Where: Calder Plaza, 320 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, 3–8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, tasting tickets available on-site (21+)

Tickets: On-site purchase; details via the Beer City Brewsader® app

Who it’s for: Craft beer enthusiasts, families, pet owners, festival-goers

The Beer City Brewers Fest returns to Calder Plaza with a celebration that showcases why Grand Rapids continues to earn its title of Beer City USA. More than 20 professional brewers team up with passionate homebrewers for the one-of-a-kind Beer City Pro-Am, where each pair crafts a unique beer to be judged by both a panel and the public. Guests 21 and older can purchase tasting tickets on-site and cast their votes using the Brewsader® app, while all ages can enjoy live music, food trucks, and artisan vendors in a festive, family- and pet-friendly atmosphere. The event captures the creativity and collaboration that define Grand Rapids’ beer culture, making it both a showcase and a community party.

Arabian Nights at JW Marriott

Where: JW Marriott Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Cost: $150 general admission; $1,400 VIP table for 8

Tickets: Purchase here

Who it’s for: 21+ crowd, foodies, cocktail enthusiasts, fans of immersive cultural events

For those looking for an immersive night out, the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is hosting an Arabian Nights-themed gala that transports guests into an enchanting Middle Eastern atmosphere. The evening begins with a bazaar-inspired welcome reception, complete with a spice market and fortune teller, before flowing into a lavish dinner featuring gourmet Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. The bar will highlight imaginative cocktails infused with flavors like saffron, rosewater, and orange blossom. Entertainment ranges from mesmerizing belly dancers to pulsing DJ sets, blending tradition with modern nightlife energy. Guests can choose between general admission or splurge on a VIP table package that includes prime seating, a sparkling toast, and olive oil favors. This 21+ event is a rare blend of art, culture, cuisine, and spectacle in the heart of downtown.

Vintage & Handmade Market

Where: Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

When: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: No tickets required

Who it’s for: Shoppers, families, vintage lovers, local business supporters

Close out the weekend with a leisurely stroll through the Vintage & Handmade Market at the Downtown Market. Altogether there will be more than 60 regional vendors showcasing curated clothing, accessories, décor, and unique handmade finds. The outdoor Market Shed comes alive with the buzz of shopping and the backdrop of a live DJ, while inside the Market Hall, food stalls offer an array of local flavors. Presented by Vintage in the Zoo, the event has consistently drawn more than 3,000 attendees per edition, making it one of the most popular seasonal shopping gatherings in West Michigan. It’s a chance to discover new treasures, support local entrepreneurs, and soak in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere before the market season wraps for 2025.