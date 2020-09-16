New Holland announces fall-inspired Dragon’s Milk Reserve for 2020

New Holland Brewing Co. is releasing an updated throwback Dragon’s Milk Reserve bottling for fall-inspired enjoyment.

Available beginning in October, the final Reserve release of 2020 pairs Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout with vanilla and chai spices, as a modernized throwback to the 2016 blend, aptly named Vanilla Chai.

“Dragon’s Milk Reserve is a chance for our brewers to expand on their craft and for our fans to seek out new tastes and pairings in an innovative way,” said Darren Osborne, New Holland Brewing Co. head brewer. “Each entry into the Reserve series is carefully crafted to highlight the signature flavors of roasted malt, vanilla and oak in new and unique ways, becoming a legend all its own, and we think people will revel in the intense flavor imparted by hand-selected ingredients.”

Dragon’s Milk Reserve: Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout with Vanilla and Chai Spices will be available at select retail locations across the Dragon’s Milk distribution footprint, as well as on tap and for purchase in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles at New Holland’s pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland.