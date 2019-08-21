New barbecue restaurant closes

An “urban barbecue” restaurant has closed after being open for five months.

Mark Nieuwenhuis, owner and executive chef, yesterday closed his restaurant, Kelvin & Co. in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, at 1450 Wealthy St. SE.

He said on the company’s Facebook page the closure was prompted by what he describes as a “persistent roof leak” and “structural issues” with the leased space, claiming that the business has been “trying … to get the responsible party to fix this long and ongoing issue.”

“It is with heavy hearts and much frustration that we are closing our Grand Rapids location,” Nieuwenhuis says.

“We thank Eastown and all of Grand Rapids for your support of our local business.”

The building owner for 1450 Wealthy St. SE is listed as Pasta Provisionaires, LLC, according to city of Grand Rapids property records. Ryan Raredon is listed as the owner and founder of the LLC in formation documents filed with the state in 2017.

Raredon also owns The Local Epicurean in Grand Rapids, housed in the same building.

Nieuwenhuis recently reported the alleged leaky roof and structural problems to the Kent County Health Department. KCHD confirmed today it received the complaint and performed an inspection yesterday.

Steve Kelso, spokesperson for the KCHD, said the department found problems consistent with the complaint during the inspection.

Nieuwenhuis could not be reached for comment at press time.

Raredon said he will “have a comment at the appropriate time.”

An attorney tied to the LLC through state records could not be reached for comment at press time.

Kelvin & Co. served meats smoked fresh daily and handcrafted sides, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. It offered dine-in, takeout and catering services.

The restaurant’s original location remains open in Kalamazoo, at 5167 W. Main St.

Photo via fb.com