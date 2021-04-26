Many restaurants are now selling cocktails to-go as part of their survival strategy. So the next time you order carryout, enjoy a margarita, Old-Fashioned or Blue Hawaiian with your order.

Savor the One Twenty Three Old Fashioned Signature from One Twenty Three Tavern. This cocktail is made with Yellowstone Select Bourbon, brown sugar simple syrup, orange bitters and topped with a candied black cherry and orange peel.

If you’re looking for a drink that’s both spicy and sweet to take home, try Donkey Taqueria’s Prickly Pear Margarita.

The Aperol Spritz from Reserve is a delectable, low-calorie take-home option to be enjoyed on a spring evening. The Aperol Spritz is made with Aperol, sparkling wine, soda and lemon.

If you’re looking to escape to paradise, Max’s South Seas Hideaway offers an array of tropical drinks. One of its signature drinks is the Blue Hawaiian, available in a pitcher or by the glass. This drink offers flavors of pineapple and lemon and is made with vodka, house coconut cream and blue mix.

Looking to make your own cocktail at home and just need the bourbon? One Bourbon has a selection of take-home kits featuring your choice of bourbon. Try the Pecan and Peach Old Fashioned Kit with toasted pecan and fresh peach old fashioned syrup and candied roasted pecans for garnish.

