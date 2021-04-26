Gun Lake Casino launches online casino

Gun Lake Casino is launching an online casino platform called Play Gun Lake in partnership with Parx Casino.

Play Gun Lake is offering an array of online slots and table games accessible from anywhere in the state. The digital slots will include classic slots, video slots and progressive jackpot slots. Table games also will be available, featuring games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Live dealer table game options will be available soon.

Parx Casino will operate and run the online casino gaming platform for Gun Lake Casino. The next phase of the partnership will include the introduction of online sports betting, which will occur at a later date.

“We are thrilled to officially announce the launch of Play Gun Lake, powered by our partner Parx Casino,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino. “Together, we are excited to offer Michigan players the latest high-quality online gaming platform. Our guests can now play their favorite casino games online while expecting the same trusted entertainment experience provided by Gun Lake Casino.”

To celebrate the launch of Play Gun Lake and for a limited time, first-time users will receive a sign-up bonus of $20 in online casino bonus. Play Gun Lake also will feature bonus rounds, free spins and more.

“We are very happy to bring the state of Michigan our excellent product and execution know-how, partnering with a trusted name as Gun Lake Casino is nothing short of thrilling,” said Matthew Cullen, senior vice president of interactive gaming and sports for Park. “We look forward to this exciting year ahead and expanding our digital presence in the Great Lakes State.”