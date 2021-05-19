Muskegon Summer Wine Up releases winery lineup

Muskegon Summer Wine Up announced its list of participating wineries.

The second annual event will take place from 2-8 p.m. June 12 at Hackley Park. Admission to the event is $15 and includes four wine-tasting tickets, and the first 1,000 patrons will receive a souvenir glass.

Twenty wineries will be at the event with more than 100 different samples of their various wines, according to the organizers of the event.

The participating wineries are:

Julian Winery

Chateau Grand Traverse

Lemon Creek Winery

Leelanau Winery

Robert Mondavi Winery – Private Selection

Bonterra Winery

Freixenet Sparkling Wines

Kendall Jackson Winery

La Crema Winery

Parducci Winery

Palm Bay Imports – Cavit

Avalon Winery

Rodney Strong Winery

Francis Coppola Winery

Josh Cellars Winery

Benziger Winery

Forbidden Fruit Cider

Santero Winery

Babich Winery

Riunite Wines

The inaugural Muskegon Wine Up in 2019 drew about 1,000 guests. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cumulus Media, the organizers of the event, said safety will be key. Everyone will be required to comply with state and local health department safety guidelines, and there will be designated areas where people will have space to safely take off their masks and sample the wine.

“Because we are a relatively small event, we believe that we can utilize the size of Hackley Park to operate safely,” Cumulus Media’s Rich Berry said. “We are creating a really fun outdoor environment that will not put people at risk.”