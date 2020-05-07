MudPenny opens new location with curbside service

A Grand Rapids café owner rescheduled the grand opening of his downtown Ada location.

Matthew Fuller, owner of MudPenny, said he is hosting a grand opening Thursday for the brand’s second location, at 496 Ada Drive SE in Ada Village.

The restaurant will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside service.

Fuller had announced the second café location last September and was on the brink of opening it when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order came down in late March requiring restaurants and cafés to close dine-in services, followed by a broader order for all nonessential businesses to close in-person operations.

“To say it was a very difficult time for us is an understatement,” Fuller said in an email to customers. “A week that was going to mark the celebration of our grand opening in Ada became a week of confusion and uncertainty. Only one day before bringing on a new team to run our Ada location, we had to inform them that we were temporarily closing and unable to officially hire them on at the moment. This time has been filled with highs and many more lows.”

Fuller said he and his team decided to “fight for the long-term future of our company” with a commitment to hope, despite the pandemic.

“The virus has dealt us all a blow, but we are pushing forward. We are committed to giving our staff the ability to work and provide for their families. We love our family; we love our community,” he said.

The Ada location will offer a modified menu. Customers are asked to place orders ahead of time at mudpenny.com or by calling (616) 259-5353.

MudPenny is offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu with orders due by 6 p.m. Thursday for Saturday pickup, as the restaurant is closed on Mother’s Day.

Fuller said in the letter to customers that MudPenny is implementing “strict sanitary standards that will ensure the safety of our team and patrons.”

More information about the brand’s gradual reopening plan will be shared in the coming days on its Facebook page.