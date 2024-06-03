Mmmm…Pizza and Creek Water?

I had dined at Nunica’s Crockery Creek Saloon but seeing a note on the website had me dumbfounded. Bartender Jeanie Meredith filled me in — not up — on the “Creek Water.”

When I parked myself on a barstool to ask about the drink, Meredith nodded toward a jug sitting on the back bar. It looked a bit like lemonade — actually, more like pink grapefruit juice. But fruit juice this isn’t. This potable is potent. What else would you expect of five kinds of moonshine mixed together? With a cherry thrown in.

“You have to eat the cherry,” Meredith told me. “It’s a rite of passage.”