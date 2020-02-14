Market hosting international wine tasting

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is tapping into the expertise of a pair of local food and beverage businesses to host a wine and small bites tasting event next month.

The Downtown Market is partnering with Aperitivo and Art of the Table to host “Bottles & Bites,” an evening of wine and food samples from around the world.

The event is set for 5-9 p.m. March 6 at the market’s greenhouse and banquet room, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Guests will spend the evening sipping more than 95 wines from around the world, as well as sampling a curated assortment of appetizers and enjoying live entertainment.

Attendees also will learn about wine origins, flavor profiles, food pairings and more.

Tickets, $80, are available online and give customers a chance to purchase discounted wine from Aperitivo.