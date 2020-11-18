Local restaurants offer to-go Thanksgiving meals

With dine-in service temporarily banned in Michigan, Grand Rapids-area restaurants are offering special to-go meals for Thanksgiving.

Many Americans claim they won’t be traveling this holiday season, and these local restaurants offer a quick, hassle-free option that comes pretty close to Grandma’s cooking.

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant and Bar

Leo’s is offering a Turkey & Trimmings Thanksgiving Feast. For $38, customers will receive sliced roast turkey and honey-glazed baked ham, a choice of either the house greens or BLT wedge salad and several “savory accompaniments,” including mashed potatoes and gravy, herb bread stuffing, freshly baked rolls and more. Pumpkin cheesecake and a fall fruit crisp are included for dessert.

For those seeking a less traditional holiday meal, Leo’s has several of its seafood entrées available, as well. Orders must be placed by Nov. 25, and meals are available for pick-up during business hours from Nov. 25-27.

Bistro Bella Vita

Bistro Bella Vita’s Thanksgiving Family Feast includes roasted turkey with rosemary gravy, whipped potatoes and more. The meal comes in two tiers: the first includes 4-6 servings and costs $150 while the second contains 6-10 servings and costs $250. Two Thanksgiving wine bundles also are available at prices of $50 and $100, respectively.

Lucy’s Café

A Thanksgiving meal kit from Lucy’s Café, which feeds four people, includes a fall salad, cheddar chive scones and soft rolls with honey butter, applewood smoked ham, smoked bone-in turkey breast, apple cherry sausage stuffing, smoked mashed potatoes or scalloped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tomato onion jam, granola, golden raisins, green bean casserole and pumpkin or berry pie. Gluten-free options also are available upon request. Call (616) 591-3149 or email info@lucyscafegr.com.

CDKI Dining

CDKI, which owns Sandy Point Beach House, MeXo GR and StreetEatsGR, offers traditional and Mexican-inspired Thanksgiving dinners. The traditional option includes a 12- to 14-pound roasted turkey and several sides, including whipped potatoes, sweet potato yams, cornbread stuffing and more. Two pumpkin pies are included for dessert. The Mexican-inspired version includes a guajillo rubbed mesquite-smoked turkey and a range of Mexican sides: “escabeche” (pickled vegetables), “esquites” (roasted corn dip), chile ancho bacon potatoes and more. Dessert for the Mexican-inspired meal is a candied pumpkin treat called “calabaza en tacha.”

Each option costs $189 and serves approximately 10 people. Orders must be placed by noon Sunday. Pickup will take place from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 25.

Brick Road Pizza

Brick Road has a vegan Thanksgiving dinner offer this year. The full dinner costs $60 and serves two people. It includes tofurkey with gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, herbed stuffing, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Each item also is available for à la carte purchase. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. Sunday.

Timbers Inn Restaurant and Tavern

The Thanksgiving Dinner Take & Bake from Timbers Inn features both a ham and a turkey option. Both cost $60 and will feed four people. Sides include truffle green beans, cashew stuffing, redskin potatoes, dinner rolls and more, plus homemade pumpkin pie for dessert. Orders will be accepted through Friday, and pickup will be on Nov. 25 from noon-5 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

A take-home feast from Ruth’s Chris Steak House feeds four people for $165. It includes a starter, with your choice of a Caesar salad or a steak house salad; your choice of one side, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole or green beans with garlic; oven-roasted turkey breast served with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish; and four personal pumpkin cheesecakes for dessert.

Know of another restaurant offering Thanksgiving to-go meals? Email us at editorial@grmag.com, and we’ll add it to the list. Please include a link to a website or post with food and ordering information.