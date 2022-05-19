Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes introducing three new flavors

A cereal brand is introducing three new variations on a classic.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company, said Wednesday, May 18, it is rolling out Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake, Cinnamon French Toast and Chocolate flavors.

A tribute to the classic diner treat, the new Strawberry Milkshake flavor is meant to evoke the nostalgic taste of a strawberry milkshake with ripe, juicy strawberry flavor, coupled with rich creamy notes.

Cinnamon French Toast is a combination of caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup flavor paired with warm cinnamon spice on golden toasted flakes.

The Frosted Flakes Chocolate flavor blends traditional corn flakes, sweet cocoa and vanilla flavors.

“For generations, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has provided families with a delicious way to begin their mornings,” said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Now, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is introducing not just one but three flavors with color-changing milk to start the day and bring even more fun to the breakfast table.”

All three flavors will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 13.5-ounce box and $6.29 for a 24-ounce box.