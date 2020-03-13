Founders temporarily closes Grand Rapids, Detroit taprooms

Founders Brewing Co. is temporarily shutting down both of its taprooms.

Amid the recent COVID-19 virus outbreak, Founders announced over social media it will close both its Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms effective March 13.

“We are a large gathering place and, with new restrictions of 250 people, have made this decision with our employee’s and community’s health in mind,” the company said in a post.

Earlier on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the cancellation or postponement of all events of more than 250 people, according to the Associated Press.

Founders said it will continue to pay its employees during the closure and brewing operations will continue. The taprooms will reopen April 5.