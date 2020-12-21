Editor’s pick

During the holiday season, my grandparents liked to give large tins of assorted popcorn to all of their family members. Today, I like to continue that tradition by purchasing popcorn for myself during the winter season.

In the last year, I discovered Mosby’s Popcorn. The shop, owned by Brian Mosby, started in Kentwood, but late last year it relocated downtown to 15 Ionia Ave. SW. The new location has a brightly lit interior highlighting walls of gourmet popcorn in a plethora of flavors. Orders can be placed online or you can walk in and grab a bag or tin to-go.

Mosby’s offers over 60 flavor options ranging from white cheddar and macaroni and cheese to peppermint bark and toffee almond. A Grand Rapids favorite is GR beer cheese. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with the traditional caramel corn. Order a holiday-themed tin packed tight with popcorn and binge your favorite holiday movies.