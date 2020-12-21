Editor’s pick

By
-
9
Mosby's Popcorn is at 15 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids. Photo by Teri Genovese
Charlsie Dewey
Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine Courtesy Rachel Idzerda

During the holiday season, my grandparents liked to give large tins of assorted popcorn to all of their family members. Today, I like to continue that tradition by purchasing popcorn for myself during the winter season.

In the last year, I discovered Mosby’s Popcorn. The shop, owned by Brian Mosby, started in Kentwood, but late last year it relocated downtown to 15 Ionia Ave. SW. The new location has a brightly lit interior highlighting walls of gourmet popcorn in a plethora of flavors. Orders can be placed online or you can walk in and grab a bag or tin to-go.

Mosby’s offers over 60 flavor options ranging from white cheddar and macaroni and cheese to peppermint bark and toffee almond. A Grand Rapids favorite is GR beer cheese. And, of course, you can’t go wrong with the traditional caramel corn. Order a holiday-themed tin packed tight with popcorn and binge your favorite holiday movies.

Facebook Comments