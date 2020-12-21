Mel Trotter hosting free Christmas luncheon

Mel Trotter Ministries will host a free Christmas luncheon for people experiencing hunger and homelessness in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids nonprofit said it will host the event from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at its downtown facility, 225 Commerce Ave. SW.

Guests are asked to use the main entrance with the wheelchair ramp.

“Anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness is welcome to enjoy a festive holiday meal as part of Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Christmas luncheon,” the nonprofit said.

Guests will be served appetizers, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

Each attendee will receive a Christmas gift, and attendees also will have the option to watch a Christmas movie.

The free event is open to the public — no registration necessary.

Temperature checks and social distancing will be required. An estimated 250 people will attend the meal.

More information is at meltrotter.org.