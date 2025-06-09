East Hills eatery earns nod from Newsweek

Do we know how to pick ’em or what? Grand Rapids Magazine readers are no strangers to Grove. This East Hills gem has long been a darling of our local food scene—crowned Restaurant of the Year multiple times, most recently in 2023. But here’s the real kicker: we’re not the only ones who think Grove is something special. Newsweek magazine just named Grove one of the top 15 farm-to-table restaurants in the entire country.

That’s right. The Essence Restaurant Group’s flagship—already beloved for its seasonal, sustainable, and locally sourced dishes—has captured national attention, snagging a spot on a prestigious list judged by six culinary experts. Grove is now in the running to be crowned the nation’s #1 farm-to-table restaurant in Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice poll. And the best part? You can vote for Grove once a day until the polls close on June 19, with winners revealed June 26.

Vote here to keep Grove on top!

This recognition comes as no surprise to those who know the Grand Rapids culinary scene. Grove has been setting the standard since it opened its doors in 2011, winning Best New Restaurant from us in 2012 and going on to claim Restaurant of the Year six times—a feat few can match.

Back in 2023, when Grove earned its sixth ROTY title, Tristan Walczewski, COO of Essence Restaurant Group, called Grove “the epitome in West Michigan of dynamic dining” and praised its “ever-evolving and growing” concept.

As Grand Rapids’ food scene matures, with new spots raising the bar and more transplants bringing big-city tastes, Grove remains a steady beacon of seasonally driven, locally focused cuisine.

Grand Rapids is dynamic, growing, and increasingly a place where restaurants aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving, innovating, and earning national accolades. Grove’s Newsweek nod is just the latest proof that when it comes to dining excellence, we’ve got the goods.

So go ahead—cast your vote. Because Grove isn’t just Grand Rapids’ favorite. It’s one of the best in the country. And if you ask us, that’s exactly where it belongs.