Loving Day, Juneteenth bring history to life

Grand Rapids will honor two major milestones in American history this June—Loving Day and Juneteenth—with a series of events celebrating freedom, family, culture and progress.

While distinct in origin, both holidays commemorate significant strides in civil rights. Loving Day, observed annually on June 12, marks the 1967 Supreme Court ruling Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage nationwide. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, recognizes the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Ebony Road Players Host Family-Focused Loving Day Celebration

On Saturday, June 14, Ebony Road Players will host their annual Loving Day event, “Faces of Family,” in partnership with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

The celebration will take place outdoors along Sheldon Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event highlights the legacy of Mildred and Richard Loving through family-friendly activities including live music by DJ Disobedience, face painting, photo ops with the Grand Rapids Circus Project and community vendor booths.

Inside the museum, which will remain open with standard admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can take part in additional creative activities like the “Show Your Face” art project and a photo booth with souvenir prints.

“West Michigan’s observance of Loving Day is about history—but it’s also about embracing the present and shaping a more inclusive future,” said Edye Evans Hyde, founder and executive director of Ebony Road Players. “Loving Day is a day to bring people together to reflect on the significance of love beyond racial and cultural boundaries.”

GRAAMA’s Juneteenth Celebration Returns to the Art Museum

On June 19, the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA) will host its 4th Annual Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams Celebration at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening begins with music by DJ JD, food from Irie Kitchen, and full access to GRAM exhibits. The highlight of the program includes a keynote address from GRAAMA executive director George Bayard, who will speak on the meaning of Juneteenth in 2025, followed by scholarship presentations and live readings from the winners of GRAAMA’s Juneteenth essay contest.

Tickets for this event are available via Eventbrite.

For more information, contact Summer Hickok at graamamuseum@gmail.com.

Afro Gaga Parade and Celebration at Dickinson Park

Earlier that day, the community is invited to take part in the Grand Rapids Community Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, hosted by Momma Jewel and the West Michigan Jewels of Africa LLC.

This year’s theme, “Afro Gaga”, centers Pan-African pride and artistic expression. The parade kicks off at noon from the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue SE, heading south to Dickinson Park, where the celebration continues with food, live music, resource booths, dancing, games, and community speakers.

Organizers describe the event as “a vibrant procession of love, culture and empowerment,” offering something for all ages.

Juneteenth History on Display

For those interested in the local history of the holiday, MVillage will host Juneteenth Over the Years, an exhibit featuring historical materials on loan from GRAAMA. The display runs June 16 through June 23 and includes programs, photographs, clothing and memorabilia from past Freedom Day celebrations in Grand Rapids.