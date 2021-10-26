Tabbouleh salad recipe

Though she is based in the Livonia area, chef and culinary instructor Daniela Abel served as an instructor for Grand Rapids nonprofit Our Community Table during the pandemic, teaching virtual cooking classes.

She shared her simple but delicious tabbouleh recipe, which is great for fall.

Tabbouleh (also spelled Tabouli) is a vegetarian Levantine salad made mostly of parsley. Variations include adding couscous, lettuce and different vegetables. Abel said the key to this salad is to “chop everything so fine, you can scoop it up with a spoon.”

Abel said tabbouleh is a wonderful recipe to make ahead of time. “I’m a full time (dog and chicken) mom, I work full time odd hours, and my husband is an anchor/journalist. I have no time to cook — ironic, isn’t it? With something like tabbouleh, not only can you make it days ahead of time, it gets better with time because the lemon, oil and herbs have time to marinate and get happy together.”

Ingredients

½ cup fine bulgur (uncooked)

¼ cup lemon juice (2 lemons)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil Kosher salt and pepper to taste

½ cup finely minced scallions (white and green parts)

½ cup fresh mint, finely chopped

½ cup curly parsley (1 bunch), finely chopped

1 small cucumber, small diced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, small diced

Directions

Prepare the bulgur according to package instructions. In a medium size bowl add the scallions, mint, parsley, cucumber and cherry tomatoes together. Sprinkle salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon juice and cooked bulgur over the salad.

Mix well and taste for salt, pepper and lemon juice. Let stand at room temperature for

15-25 minutes before serving.

This story can be found in the September/October 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.