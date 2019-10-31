‘Hamilton’ tickets are going on sale

Tickets for “Hamilton” in Grand Rapids will go on sale to the public next week.

The national tour of the biographical Tony- and Grammy-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, will stop at DeVos Place downtown for multiple performances from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9, 2020.

Prices will be $69-$189, with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, Broadway Grand Rapids says all purchases for show should be made through Ticketmaster.com.

