Chocolate study offers food for thought

This research unveils that amidst the holiday hustle, chocolate might just be your ally in alleviating stress and boosting mood. With 3.5% of the global population facing depression and anxiety, the demand for chocolate-based products might skyrocket, offering a scrumptious alternative to cortisol-laden stress.

If you’re the type of person who raids Santa’s chocolate chip cookie stash instead of leaving them for him because candy canes just aren’t your thing, it could be because of the mood-enhancing, stress-relieving magic that chocolate brings to the table. Dark chocolate, in particular, gains applause for its health benefits, including improved blood circulation and a reduced risk of heart disease, as highlighted in a study by the Cleveland Clinic.

And if you’re the adventurous chocolate aficionado looking for premium treats, the industrial chocolate sector is all set to captivate you with appealing packaging solutions. It’s like unwrapping a present – but better.

So, whether you’re dreaming of a chocolate-filled Christmas or plotting to dip into the holiday stash a little early, the forecast is clear: the industrial chocolate market is set to grow. Single-origin chocolates are expected to hit a sweet spot at $62.4 billion in sales by 2023, with the overall demand for industrial chocolate reaching a festive high of $97 billion by 2033. Happy holidays indeed!