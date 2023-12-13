Gilmore Group opens new event venue

Comstock Park has a newly remodeled event venue.
The Gilmore Collection has purchased and transformed English Hills Terrace into “The Gilmore,” giving West Michigan a versatile new venue for weddings and special events. It’s the latest gem from The Gilmore Collection, a company that’s been delivering quality dining, hospitality, and entertainment to West Michigan since the opening of the Thornapple Village Inn in 1978.
“We are thrilled to introduce ‘The Gilmore’ to West Michigan. This venue is the culmination of our dedication to providing unparalleled event experiences,” said Angela Shea, the director of catering and special events at Gilmore Catering. “It’s a harmonious blend of classic elegance and contemporary comfort, offering the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments,” Shea said.
The meticulously remodeled event venue features Art Deco fixtures along with Mid-Century Modern design for a look that is truly eye-catching. This new venue is nestled in the heart of Comstock Park, Michigan, and is an exciting new option for those seeking an event venue that is both unique and rich with character.
Key highlights of The Gilmore include:
- Versatile Event Spaces that can accommodate a range of gatherings, from weddings and corporate meetings to private parties and galas. The venue’s flexible layout allows for seamless customization to suit the unique needs of each event. Guests will have the option use utilize any or all of The Gilmore’s spaces including the luxurious Grand Luxe Ballroom, the swanky Mercury Room, the vintage-style Twilight Lounge, and the beautiful Garden Terrace.
- State-of-the-Art Amenities to ensure the utmost comfort and convenience for guests. From large LED walls, and advanced audiovisual systems to high-speed Wi-Fi, every detail has been meticulously considered.
- An exceptional culinary experience, one in which guests can savor a diverse range of delicious dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that the food will be the star of any event.For more information about The Gilmore, including booking inquiries and event details, please visit www.thegilmoregr.com.
