Gilmore Group opens new event venue

Comstock Park has a newly remodeled event venue.

The Gilmore Collection has purchased and transformed English Hills Terrace into “The Gilmore,” giving West Michigan a versatile new venue for weddings and special events. It’s the latest gem from The Gilmore Collection, a company that’s been delivering quality dining, hospitality, and entertainment to West Michigan since the opening of the Thornapple Village Inn in 1978.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘The Gilmore’ to West Michigan. This venue is the culmination of our dedication to providing unparalleled event experiences,” said Angela Shea, the director of catering and special events at Gilmore Catering. “It’s a harmonious blend of classic elegance and contemporary comfort, offering the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments,” Shea said.

The meticulously remodeled event venue features Art Deco fixtures along with Mid-Century Modern design for a look that is truly eye-catching. This new venue is nestled in the heart of Comstock Park, Michigan, and is an exciting new option for those seeking an event venue that is both unique and rich with character.

Key highlights of The Gilmore include: