Cheez-It debuts online store, new flavors

Cheez-It is debuting a new website with limited-edition products, apparel and accessories, starting with a “superfan” pack of new snack flavors.

The snack brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company is continuing to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021, this time by unveiling CheezItHQ.com, a one-stop shop for Cheez-It-themed products and apparel.

People can visit the shop for limited-edition Cheez-It flavors, fanny packs, fleece blankets, hoodies, aprons and more.

“The Cheez-It brand is always looking for new ways to connect with fans, and through this online shopping experience, we’re offering consumers a new platform to enjoy everything they love about Cheez-It in a fresh, exciting way,” said Jordan Narducci, director of global direct-to-consumer e-commerce at Kellogg’s. “This direct-to-consumer site gives us the opportunity to bring future food innovations to market faster than ever before while also collecting feedback from our consumers in real time.”

In celebration of the website launch, Cheez-It released a new Cheez-It Extra Toasty Superfan 4-Pack for a limited time Wednesday. The pack features original Cheez-It Extra Toasty and three other brand-new flavors:

Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy offers the signature toasty taste with even more cheesy goodness.

Extra Toasty Extra Spicy balances spicy flavor from a hint of paprika wrapped in a burst of toastiness.

Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack combines the cheesy, marbled taste of Monterey Jack with the tang of cheddar cheese.

The new limited-time Cheez-It Extra Toasty Superfan 4-Pack is available while supplies last with free shipping on orders over $25.