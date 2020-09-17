A farm with spirits

Pink Barrel Cellars 1 of 5

On the edge of “The Ridge,” West Michigan’s fruit capital, Pink Barrel Cellars has been serving up homegrown food and drinks for nearly a year. A quick, 10-minute drive from downtown Grand Rapids, the Pink Barrel Cellars taproom is situated on an extensive farm on the corner of 6 Mile Road and Peach Ridge NW.

It’s a hard-to-miss spot, but if you need a land marker, a bright-pink 1958 John Deer 420 tractor and 1962 Chevy pickup truck will signal your arrival.

A connection to the family farm

Although the Pink Barrel Cellars taproom, which includes a full kitchen and bakery, is a new venture, the Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm has been growing fresh fruits and vegetables for four generations. The farm’s elevation and proximity to Lake Michigan mean growing conditions result in picture-perfect produce.

The taproom sits inside a large historic barn, which was constructed in 1938. Since its early years, the venue remains a popular space for live music and celebrations. With a closer look at the century-old wood planks, you will spot guests’ signatures and dates from bygone decades.

While a newly completed taproom addition provides more dine-in seating and expanded entryways, the space’s vintage charm remains intact.

“We’re bringing back old school,” Stephanie Ginsberg, one of the “Dunneback girls,” said. “Pink Barrel Cellars is a relaxing place where people can enjoy a bite to eat, grab a drink and just chill.”

Fresh seasonal ingredients

When you arrive, explore the growing selection of farm-crafted beer, wine and hard cider while overlooking the vast agricultural landscape. Of course, Pink Barrel Cellars has its beer list staples, like the Dunneback Blonde and 5167 RIDGE IPA, but it also offers unique seasonal options. A fall favorite is the rum barrel-aged Honey Crisp Ale.

As you get hungry, the kitchen and bakery are ready to serve hearty, made-from-scratch entrees and desserts, including an array of pizzas, burgers, turnovers and donuts. All of the food relies on in-season, farm-to-table ingredients like sweet and tart cherries, apples and pumpkins.

Pink Barrel Cellars’ most popular menu item is the slow-cooked apple BBQ pulled pork, served as tacos, a sandwich or nachos. Pairing the apple BBQ pulled pork with a 5167 RIDGE IPA, pumpkin spice donut and picturesque view of the farm will cultivate a genuine moment of bliss for any autumn enthusiast.