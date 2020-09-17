Wealthy Theatre, Circle Theatre team up to host Halloween movie nights

Wealthy Theatre and Circle Theatre are partnering to hold two weekends of outdoor movies on the lawn at Circle Theatre.

From Oct. 1-3, the theatres will show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” while “Hocus Pocus” will be the feature Oct. 8-10. In addition to the films, there also will be costume contests, giveaways and other activities.

The Oct. 1-3 screenings will feature a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as a concession stand with popcorn and candy. Patrons can bring their own picnic-style food.

Doors for each event open at 7 p.m. with a costume contest occurring at 7:45 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds supporting local theatre. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets and chairs. Social distancing between groups will be required, as will wearing masks when not seated.

More details are available at circletheater.org.