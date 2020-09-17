Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual experiences

The Grand Rapids Public Library will hold a series of free, online events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Beginning Thursday and running through Nov. 2, programs for both kids and adults will air on the library’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The programs were developed in collaboration with local organizations, community members, and businesses.

The series will feature both entertainment and educational programming. Entertainment events include an edition of the library’s Music in the Stacks program, featuring local band Cabildo, a four-part digital Zumba class and a storytime session where stories will be read in both Spanish and English.

The educational part of the series will consist of a seminar on mental health in Hispanic communities (presented in Spanish), a panel discussion titled “Hispanic or Latino? Discussing Latinx Identities,” a lecture by local artist Rolando Mancera on the art and history surrounding the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead and a virtual screening of the 1960 film “Macario.”

Additionally, GRPL is offering educational altar kits for teachers, parents and caregivers to share Day of the Dead traditions in their homes and classrooms. These are available by request while supplies last and limited to one per classroom or household.

The library partnered with local Latinx-owned and operated restaurants for a Latin Flavor Weekend Showcase. From 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, customers may visit participating locations and present their GRPL library card to receive a free sampler plate for takeout. Participating locations include Tamales Mary, El Globo Restaurant, El Granjero Mexican Grill and Panaderia Margo.

More information about the dates, times and content of the events is available at grpl.org.