Brewery releasing rival IPAs

A West Michigan brewery is kicking off college football season with two IPAs inspired by an in-state rivalry.

Big Lake Brewing in Holland is welcoming the tailgate season with the return of its seasonal beers Sparti Parti and Haze & Blue.

Haze & Blue, a tribute to the University of Michigan, is a juicy New England-style IPA brewed with real blueberries marked with low IBUs compared to other IPAs. Haze & Blue checks in at 5.5% ABV.

Sparti Parti, drawing its name and color scheme from the Michigan State Spartans, is a juicy New England-style IPA brewed with Amarillo and Mandarina hops. Sparti Parti is a bit stronger at 7% ABV.

“Saying goodbye to summer is always sad, but nothing goes more perfectly with fall tailgate season than beer, and our two seasonal signature beers pair perfectly with our state’s football traditions,” said Travis Prueter, co-founder, Big Lake Brewing.

To kick off tailgate season, Big Lake is hosting a launch party for Sparti Parti and Haze & Blue at its Holland pub on Aug. 29, with live music, food specials and cans available for purchase in four-packs.

The beers will be available in four-packs of cans on store shelves across the state on Aug. 26.

Big Lake Brewing is located at 13 W. 7th St. in Holland.

Photo: Courtesy Big Lake Brewing