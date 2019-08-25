Spirits maker plans tasting room

A distillery is planning to open a tasting room at the lakeshore.

Wonderland Distilling, a new Muskegon-based craft distillery, recently announced the location of its new tasting room and cocktail bar at 1989 Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood. The location, which plans to open this fall, is in proximity to Muskegon’s active lakeshore, including boating, biking and running activities.

“Wonderland is crafted for adventure seekers, who want high quality, locally-made, flavorful spirits,” said Mark Gongalski, Wonderland CEO. “Michigan is a wonderland, and Muskegon is a huge part of that, surrounded by natural wonders of all types. We are eager to be part of the Lakeside neighborhood and support our area’s economic growth.”

The distillery has begun the process of crafting a full range of gins, vodkas and whiskies, using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. While craft whiskies are maturing, the distillery plans to source and blend its initial whiskey offerings. The distillery’s production facility is located on Lemuel Street, just off the Seaway Drive corridor in Muskegon Heights.

Wonderland’s tasting room plans to launch with whiskies, vodka, gin and rum. The tasting room will serve samples of each spirit as well as cocktails, and guests can order food from nearby restaurants to eat on-site. The space will feature a handmade bar, patio on the sidewalk and a private room that can be rented for special events.

“Wonderland fills a hole in the craft distillery map that runs from Holland up to the Traverse City area and east to Grand Rapids,” said Allen Serio, Wonderland’s chief marketing officer. “There are a wealth of spirits consumers looking for something new and local, and we’re adding another stop to the West Michigan distillery trail with our lakeshore tasting room in Muskegon.”

The name Wonderland pays homage to the state’s former slogan, “Water Wonderland.”

Photo: Courtesy Wonderland Distilling