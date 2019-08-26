Cupcake shop settles into East Beltline space

A cupcake shop has settled into a major shopping corridor in town.

Ahmad Hmeidan — who recently moved to West Michigan from Dubai, United Arab Emirates — opened a location of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery this spring in Grand Rapids in Celebration Village, at 2107 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

“Smallcakes has 12 signature cupcakes that are available daily (and) special flavors that are done weekly,” Hmeidan said. “All our cupcakes are baked daily, so they are fresh, along with their frostings.”

He said the shop features a variety of items on the menu: “cupcake-infused” homemade ice cream; cookies; cookie sandwiches; a cupcake smash, which consists of two scoops of ice cream and any cupcake smashed in a cup; cupcake shakes; “pupcakes” or cupcakes for dogs; and more items coming soon.

Smallcakes Grand Rapids also bakes custom cupcakes for special occasions and offers catering for events and weddings.

The shop employs three people.

Its hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Jeff Martin founded Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in 2008 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It now has over 100 U.S. locations, plus a few abroad, including one in Dubai.

Photo: Courtesy Smallcakes Grand Rapids