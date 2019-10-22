Brann’s is renovating its West Side steakhouse

The Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille on Grand Rapids’ West Side is getting a makeover.

Johnny Brann Sr. said today the family-owned chain, in which he is a partner, will invest $1 million in “a major renovation project” at the 45-year-old location at 401 Leonard St. NW.

Renovations are slated to begin at the end of October and be completed by early March.

The 10,000-square-foot, 300-seat restaurant will remain open during construction without disturbance to customers, Brann said.

“It (is) important that we (stay) current, relevant and contemporary for our customers,” Brann said.

“We wanted to reach outside of our comfort zone and come up with a distinctive menu and embrace new dining experience concepts that create a memorable experience for our customers.”

Included in the plans are an outdoor patio, take-and-bake and grab-and-go dining offerings and a new menu.

With help from chefs and consultants across the country, alongside research in its own test kitchen, the new menu will feature some of its classic offerings, such as steak, along with new recipes in various categories: appetizers, small plates, entrees, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages and cocktails, Brann said.

The remodeled interior will feature a more open design and new furnishings, flooring, lighting and décor with exposed brick. It will also have a remodeled bar and conference room, large flat-screen TVs and a fireplace.

The restaurant’s exterior changes will include the addition of large windows along Leonard Street, bringing more light into the restaurant.

Dan Henrickson, of Grand Rapids-based Henrickson Architecture, is the architect on the project. Grand Rapids-based Wolverine Building Group is the project’s general contractor.