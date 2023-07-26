A hard kombucha convert

There’s something quite refreshing about popping into a local tasting room unannounced to find that the guy behind the bar serving the drinks is the owner. Joel Andrus, the “Silent Bob” of the kombucha brewing duo who own Sacred Spirits was pleased to see a member of the press cross the threshold of the hidey-hole they call home to their labor of love, a bustling taproom and performance space located at 1059 Wealthy Street SE.

Not your run-of-the-mill booze hall, Sacred Spirits has served its own brand of self-concocted kombucha since 2018 in its all ages tasting room and is continuing its tradition of making soft drinks with a new line of homemade sodas. With sound bowls, sacred geometric patterns and didgeridoos supplying the décor, the eccentric space has been open for a while now, but we hadn’t been back to taste its latest offerings since the establishment received its liquor license.

Sacred Spirits makes mead and is the only West Michigan purveyor of hard kombucha. That’s right, the slightly effervescent, flavored fermented tea drink has a naughty cousin that can get you quite inebriated.

A little backstory: My only previous foray into kombucha territory was years ago when I grabbed a bottle of the curious beverage out of the case of a local restaurant (now closed). It tasted a bit like a vinegar spritzer (i.e., not good).