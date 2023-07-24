Renowned Rastafarian to headline Burning Foot

An annual beer festival that promises hot feet, cold beer and cool music is bringing reggae legend Bob Marley’s son to the stage this summer. The 8th Annual Burning Foot Beer Festival announced recently that Julian Marley will headline this year’s festival. A musician in his own right, Marley is a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and producer whose reggae music is inspired by life and spirituality.

The yearly music and beer festival that takes place on Picturesque Pere Marquette Beach features craft beer from Michigan and the surrounding states takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, 3 – 10 p.m. Also joining the music lineup is Tropidelic, a six-piece band from Ohio that performs a unique mix of genres– reggae, hip-hop, and high-energy funk.

More than 100 breweries will participate in the 2023 Burning Foot Beer Festival. In addition to a multitude of brews and stunning views, the festival includes art installations – a Flaming Hop Tower and a Graffiti Wall– and the chance to groove to national music acts on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Food from local Muskegon restaurants will be available for purchase and there are camping options nearby. Shuttles for the event will run between three different locations in downtown Muskegon from 11 am to 11 pm.

Festival goers have the option to purchase either General Admission or VIP tickets. VIP ticket benefits include early access, an exclusive VIP member area, dinner, specialty beers, and more. Learn more about becoming a VIP at. Purchase tickets here.