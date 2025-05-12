It’s Hammerhead Time!

This summer, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is diving deep into one of the planet’s most fascinating and misunderstood creatures: sharks.

Opening June 7, 2025, Sharks is a high-profile exhibition developed by the Australian Museum, internationally regarded for its expertise in natural science and cultural storytelling from Australia and the Pacific. The traveling exhibition will be on view through August 31, 2025, at the GRPM’s downtown location at 272 Pearl St. NW.

Bringing together the latest marine science with rich cultural context, Sharks explores the diversity, evolution, and ecological importance of these ancient predators. From prehistoric giants to contemporary species still navigating the oceans today, the exhibition offers an immersive, science-forward look at sharks’ role in marine ecosystems.

“People love sharks and we can’t wait to welcome community members of all ages to explore and learn about this diverse and resilient species,” said Matt Witkowski, the GRPM’s VP of Marketing and Public Relations. “The exhibit is equal parts fun and educational, immersing visitors in rich visuals, compelling storytelling, and expertly crafted models that offer fresh perspectives on this often misunderstood species.”

Nine life-sized, scientifically accurate shark models serve as anchors of the exhibit. These include the extinct Helicoprion—known as the “Buzzsaw Shark”—which lived approximately 270 million years ago, and the adaptable Bull Shark, known for its ability to survive in freshwater for extended periods. The instantly recognizable Great White also makes an appearance, along with the Hammerhead, Tiger Shark, and Greynurse Shark.

Visitors can get hands-on with interactive elements such as a 3D anatomical scan of a shark, a virtual environment that challenges participants to evolve a shark species to survive changing ecosystems, and a 360-degree visual experience simulating a Hammerhead’s point of view. Artifacts like a reconstructed megalodon jaw and replicas of shark skin and teeth add texture to the experience.

In addition to celebrating the awe and mystery of these animals, Sharks confronts their uncertain future. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, approximately one quarter of all shark species face the threat of extinction. The exhibit underscores the importance of conservation and responsible stewardship of marine environments, offering guests practical insights into shark safety and ocean health.

The night before the exhibit opens to the public, GRPM members are invited to an exclusive preview event on June 6 beginning at 5 p.m. The evening will include early access to the exhibit, shark-themed activities, a cash bar, and a kid-friendly “sharky” mocktail. Admission includes access to all three floors of the museum.

In advance of the exhibition’s debut, a mobile shark installation has made its first appearance at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. GRPM has plans to send this promotional “Shark” around Grand Rapids, with stops expected at landmarks like the Blue Bridge, Calder Plaza, and among the city’s iconic ArtPrize murals. The museum is inviting community members to suggest where Shark should travel next.

Founded more than 170 years ago, the Grand Rapids Public Museum houses over 250,000 artifacts and continues to serve as a hub of cultural and scientific learning in West Michigan. The institution is supported in part by a 10-year millage from Kent County taxpayers and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

More information on Sharks and other upcoming exhibitions and events is available at grpm.org/sharks.