Paris: A City That Beckons You Back

Ah, Paris. The City of Lights is one of those dream destinations that many aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime. With iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Mona Lisa, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, it’s easy to see why. So much history, so many famous structures—all concentrated in one city.

But let’s be honest: if you’re not used to traveling abroad, a trip to Paris probably feels a bit daunting. Where do you even begin? I first visited in 1996, and from that moment, I was hooked. I’ve been back more times than I can count, and I wanted to share some personal insights to make your own Paris journey a little easier.

The last time I went to Paris was when Wow Airlines had a special: $269 to Paris from Chicago with a layover in Reykjavik, Iceland. I impulsively bought the ticket and improvised the rest. When I arrived, I went straight to the Eiffel Tower and then hopped on a Metro train to Sacré-Cœur. It was Sunday, and getting a little late for dinner, but I still had time to grab a bite at Café des Artistes—a haven for performers—and enjoyed a light meal of pâté, fresh bread, and a glass of wine. It was the perfect Parisian evening.

That was in July of 2018, and sadly I haven’t been back since, but as the French say, plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose—the more things change, the more they stay the same.

For inspiration, watch Midnight in Paris, starring Owen Wilson. The opening montage is a visual feast—one that always leaves me homesick for a city I desperately yearn to return to.

Why Now is the Perfect Time to Visit: Notre-Dame is Back!

After years of restoration following the devastating 2019 fire, Notre-Dame Cathedral is welcoming visitors once again. It’s a remarkable sight—standing in front of this masterpiece, you can’t help but feel connected to Paris’s rich past. The Ile de la Cité, where Notre-Dame sits, is a busy spot, and just a stone’s throw away is Shakespeare and Company, an English-language bookstore. Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie in the 5th arrondissement, this charming shop is a haven for readers and anyone seeking a bit of English language conversation. With cozy rooms filled with secondhand books, it’s a fun place to visit.

Getting to Paris

There are two ways I typically find myself arriving in Paris. When I lived in London, the Eurostar train from King’s Cross to Gare du Nord was my go-to. It’s fast—less than three hours—and a smooth introduction to France. These days, though, I usually fly directly into Charles de Gaulle Airport.

After disembarking my airplane at Charles de Gaulle airport, I followed the signs for ground transportation and hopped on a train into the city. Paris’s public transport system is manageable and will save you a lot of money. It’s also a great way to get a feel for the city’s rhythm. There was a raucous group of teens on the train. They were loud and blasting pop music. After an overnight flight, I wasn’t exactly in the mood but seeing them having so much fun was infectious!

Pro tip: Travel light—just a roller suitcase and a backpack—and don’t forget to pack for Paris’s unpredictable weather.

Exploring Montmartre: My Favorite Part of Paris

Paris is divided into 20 numbered districts, or arrondissements, each with its own unique charm. My personal favorite is the 18th, home to the legendary Montmartre district. This cobblestoned hilltop neighborhood has long been associated with artists like Picasso and Dalí, and it retains that creative, free-spirited energy to this day.

At the top of Montmartre sits the majestic Sacré-Cœur Basilica, offering sweeping views of the city. The area’s steep, winding streets are lined with quirky cafés and small galleries, giving it a village-like feel in the heart of the city. Below, the iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret pulses with life at night. While Montmartre is touristy, it’s still a place where you can lose yourself in its cobblestone streets, soaking in the atmosphere. The Lamarck area, in particular, has retro-cool bars and hidden gems that make it feel a little more authentic.

If I had to pick one place in Paris to return to over and over, it would be Montmartre. It’s where the past and present collide—where art, history, and café culture come together in the most enchanting way.

Pro tip: wearing high heeled shoes on hilly cobblestone streets is not advised.

Navigating the Language Barrier

One concern for many travelers is the language barrier. In Paris, most people in the service industry speak at least some English, but it’s still helpful to learn a few phrases. Simple things like Bonjour (Hello), Merci (Thank you), and S’il vous plaît (Please) can go a long way. If your accent is convincing enough and they reply in French, my go-to response is: Je ne parle pas français, parle vous anglais, s’il vous plaît. (I don’t speak French, please speak English). But don’t stress too much. Many Parisians are used to tourists, and most places will have English-speaking staff. And, of course, Google Translate is always there for the tricky moments.

The Must-Sees

Paris is best explored on foot and there are a few iconic sights you won’t want to miss. The Louvre is a must-see. Even if you’re not an art lover, the grandeur of the museum will leave you awe-struck. The Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo are iconic, but the building itself is as much a work of art as the pieces it houses.

I highly recommend taking a water taxi along the Seine. There’s something magical about cruising down the river, passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, and the Musée d’Orsay. It’s one of the best ways to see Paris from a different angle while giving your feet a rest.

Another iconic stop is the Champs-Élysées, a grand shopping avenue stretching from Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe. Window shopping here is an experience in itself. For panoramic views of the city, be sure to visit Sacre Coeur.

Everyone knows about the Eiffel Tower, the Notre Dame Cathedral, and you’ve probably heard of Moulin Rouge (pictured in the top photo), but in my humble opinion, the true gem of the Paris skyline is the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre— or simply, Sacré-Cœur (shown in the other photo). Perched atop a 700-foot hill, Sacré-Cœur is a popular gathering spot for both tourists and locals, especially at sunset. It’s common to see people sitting on its steps, enjoying the view along with a bottle of wine. And it’s so easy to join in thanks to the local street vendors (or just BYOB). While you’re up there, make an evening of it by grabbing dinner at a nearby brasserie. To get there, you can either climb the 222 steps starting from Square Louise Michel or take the funicular (cable car), a short walk from Anvers Metro station. The ride takes about 1.5 minutes and is accessible with a regular metro ticket. Bon voyage!

Food: No Need for Michelin Stars

You don’t need to get too caught up in finding the “best” restaurant in Paris. Some of my best meals in the city have come from small, unpretentious cafés, rather than Michelin-starred spots. Whether it’s a warm croissant, or classic steak frites, the quality of food throughout the city is extraordinary. Part of the joy of visiting Paris is simply being there— sitting at a café, sipping coffee, and watching life unfold. You don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy the experience. Pick a spot like Café des Artistes— and soak up the sights.

Basic Cost of Travel

While researching this story, I visited cheapfareguru.com (a reliable airline aggregator I always use for bookings) and I plugged in a random date—May 11–17, 2025. The cheapest round-trip fare from Grand Rapids International (GRR) to Charles de Gaulle (CDG) was about $1,000 on Air Canada, while the shortest flight came in at $1,600. The boutique hotel I stayed in 2018, Hôtel Saint Georges Lafayette, for those six nights was less than $850 (For all six days!), just a short walk from the Pigalle metro station in the 9th arrondissement.

Not into the trains? No worries—Uber is reliable, affordable, and easy to use.