Winter Season Brings Four New Exhibitions to the Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is set to unveil four new exhibitions this winter, marking an exciting beginning to the new year. The exhibitions will offer a dynamic array of artwork that explores themes of migration, ecological loss, institutional critique, and the artistry of print. These exhibitions continue GRAM’s commitment to showcasing diverse, contemporary art, while providing an opportunity for the community to engage with pressing cultural and environmental issues.

“As we welcome the start of 2025, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is excited to present a new season of exhibitions and programs that offer unique encounters with art, artists, and one another,” commented GRAM Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Jennifer Wcisel. “These exhibitions offer a rich tapestry of perspectives—from Christopher Myers’ exploration of migration and mythology to Kristina Sheufelt’s intimate reflections on nature and loss, Andrea Fraser’s satirical yet incisive critique of museums as institutions, and the wonder and creativity of works on paper from our own permanent collection. Together, they invite our community to come together, engage in a shared dialogue, and explore new perspectives alongside the voices of these artists.”

Opening February 8, Each year this blood shall change and blossom: Christopher Myers on Myth and Migration is a powerful exploration of human migration through the monumental textiles and sculptures of Brooklyn-based artist Christopher Myers. Myers’ work delves into the mythologies surrounding migration, honoring the personal stories of individuals who undertake great risks in search of a better future.

“History is the story of where you have come from, mythology is the story of why and where you are going,” said Myers. “My work as a storyteller and as an artist centers on pulling mythologies apart from official records. Especially for African Americans and other marginalized folks, we must learn to read these records for our unwritten histories, to see ourselves in the empty spaces on the page.”

The exhibition draws on Myers’ own experiences working with migrant farmworkers in West Michigan, where he gathered stories from seasonal farmworkers—a largely untold community whose contributions to Michigan’s agriculture are vital.

With support from Migrant Legal Aid, Myers visited migrant housing sites in Kent and Ottawa counties, listening to the stories of over 50,000 seasonal farmworkers who play an essential role in the state’s agricultural production. The exhibition will also feature They Will Never Remember the Boats We Came On, a sculptural series that will be shown for the first time.

Kristina Sheufelt: Fallow Season

The Michigan Artist Series will showcase Kristina Sheufelt: Fallow Season, opening February 1 and running through May 4. This exhibition is a deeply personal investigation of the human relationship to the environment. Sheufelt uses her own body as a medium to explore how local ecologies impact biological responses, presenting sculptures, photographs, experimental films, and living plant matter to reflect on the isolation modern society imposes from the natural world. At the heart of the exhibition is a sense of loss—the loss of the embodied experience of nature and the degradation of the environment itself.

The works in Fallow Season speak to a larger, more urgent conversation about the ecological future of the land and humanity’s place within it. Sheufelt’s artistic practice draws attention to the delicate and increasingly frail connection between humans and the earth’s ecosystems, forcing viewers to confront the deepening ecological crisis.

Andrea Fraser’s Institutional Critique: Museum Highlights

On February 1, GRAM will also present Andrea Fraser’s Museum Highlights: A Gallery Talk in the museum’s Hunting Gallery on Level 2. This seminal film, which is part of GRAM’s ongoing film programming, serves as a sharp critique of cultural institutions and their complex relationship with the public. Through satire, Fraser interrogates the ways in which museums demand reverence and compliance from their visitors, while often perpetuating power dynamics that go unexamined.

Museum Highlights deconstructs the formal and informal rituals of museum-going, using humor to shed light on the inherent authority of institutions over their audiences. This exhibition will be an eye-opening experience for anyone interested in institutional critique and the sometimes unspoken expectations of cultural spaces.

Selections of Works on Paper: From the Vault

In From the Vault: Selections of Works on Paper from GRAM’s Collection, visitors will have a rare opportunity to explore an array of works from GRAM’s vast collection of over 6,500 objects, with nearly two-thirds of them being works on paper. The exhibition showcases the skill and craftsmanship behind the medium, featuring works by artists such as Alex Katz, James Rosenquist, Jacob Lawrence, and Saul Steinberg.

These selections are chosen not only for their technical excellence but also for their visual resonances with each other, creating a unique dialogue between the pieces. This exhibition highlights the rich diversity of styles, themes, and approaches in printmaking, drawing, and other paper-based media.

Winter Season Member Opening

To celebrate the start of the winter season exhibitions, GRAM will host a special Member Opening event on Friday, February 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. This exclusive event will offer members and their guests an early preview of the exhibitions, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres, music, and a cash bar. At 7:30 p.m., Christopher Myers will give a talk about his work and his exhibition, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The exhibitions are made possible through the support of several organizations and individuals. Presenting support for Christopher Myers on Myth and Migration is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, with lead support from Eenhoorn. Additional support comes from the Wege Foundation and the GRAM Exhibition Society. For Kristina Sheufelt: Fallow Season, lead exhibition support is provided by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, with further backing from the GRAM Exhibition Society.

For more information about museum hours, admission fees, and upcoming events, visit artmuseumgr.org or call 616-831-1000.