Cat café moves Mountain 

In a cozy corner of downtown Grand Rapids, something purr-fect just happened.

Happy Cat Café, Michigan’s first cat café, recently marked a major milestone: its 1,000th cat adoption. The lucky feline? A black kitten named Mountain, now settling into his forever home with the Parisian family of Grand Rapids. As part of the celebration, the family received a year of free visits to the café, along with a commemorative certificate and photo—and the special honor of being the first names added to the café’s new “Wall of Fame.”

For the Parisian family (Charlotte, Megan, and Brad), Mountain was more than a milestone—he was the missing piece. Their current cat had been struggling with the loss of a longtime feline companion, and they knew it was time to welcome a new friend. When they met Mountain, the connection was instant.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Happy Cat Café has become more than just a place to sip coffee and cuddle cats—it’s become a cornerstone of Grand Rapids’ pet-loving community. From the beginning, the café has partnered with local rescue organizations to help cats find homes, offering guests a unique way to support adoption efforts.

Currently, Happy Cat Café works closely with Fig and Friends Pet Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to giving homeless animals a second chance. Every cat that finds its way into the café is vetted, cared for, and matched with a potential adopter through this ongoing partnership.

“Our mission has always been simple: create a welcoming space where people can enjoy coffee and help cats find forever homes,” said café owner Kati Quarto, who launched the space with the help of a successful Kickstarter campaign. “This milestone shows how powerful our community is when it comes to saving lives. We couldn’t have reached 1,000 without our rescue partners and the families who opened their homes and hearts.”

The milestone is more than just a number. It’s a reflection of what’s possible when a local business collaborates with nonprofit partners and a supportive community. And it’s a reminder that behind every adoption is a story—sometimes bittersweet, sometimes serendipitous, but always deeply personal.

As for what’s next? The “Wall of Fame” is just the beginning. With every milestone adoption, the wall will grow, celebrating the cats who found homes—and the people who gave them one.

In the meantime, the café continues to serve up its signature blend of lattes, lounge chairs, and low-key feline company. Whether you’re looking to adopt or just need a cozy spot to unwind, Happy Cat Café offers a space where compassion and caffeine go paw and hand.

“Thank you to all of our supporters who made this milestone possible,” said Quarto. “A special shoutout to the fosters, volunteers, and rescue organizers who do tireless, often unrecognized, and sometimes heartbreaking work.”