That ‘Third Coast’ sound

Grand Rapids offers music fans an embarrassment of riches. For a community of its size, Grand Rapids specifically and West Michigan more generally are home to fantastic music venues of all sizes and foundational institutions in the performing arts. Moreover, Grand Rapids and its environs have a remarkable track record of cultivating significant artists and music scenes in a wide range of genres.

“We are truly supported in Grand Rapids by a great customer base of people that love seeing live music in an intimate setting,” said Scott Hammontree, partner and talent buyer for the Intersection, which has been one of the city’s most popular spots for live music for more than 50 years. For the last 22 years, the Intersection has been located in downtown Grand Rapids and hosts live music in its five distinct indoor and outdoor venues. Indoor performances with a capacity of as many as 1,500 are held in the Showroom while the Mint, the Intersection’s smallest space, has a capacity of 200. The Intersection hosts outdoor shows for as many as 2,200 in its “Rock the Lot” series.

“We’ve always lived in Grand Rapids. Our practice space has always been in the city of Grand Rapids. We all live really close to each other. I love Grand Rapids. It’s a great place to live and it’s a great place to be in a band,” said Dave Kirchgessner, co-founder of ska troubadours Mustard Plug. The group formed in 1991 and has spent decades as one of the country’s most popular ska bands.

Mustard Plug are far from the only major artists with strong ties to Grand Rapids and West Michigan. The likes of Billy Strings, Del Shannon, DeBarge, Al Green, the Verve Pipe, Greensky Bluegrass, and Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Pucifer and A Perfect Circle hail from the area.

One thing that unites the diverse artists who hail from West Michigan is their willingness to work. Beyond crafting great songs, the artists interviewed for this story all embraced the behind-the-scenes grind it took to find an audience for their music.

“Most successful musicians are entrepreneurs. You have to get lucky with the right people as well. Part of it is getting guys in your group that are ambitious,” said Brian Vander Ark, founder of Grand Rapids-based alternative rock band the Verve Pipe, whose platinum selling 1997 album Villains was buoyed by their top 5 single, “The Freshman.”

Facilitating the successful grinds by Grand Rapids musicians are factors clearly in the Furniture City’s favor. Grand Rapids is a significantly more affordable city than many larger communities. It also serves as a great point of entry for touring musicians, being a three-to-five-hour drive from several major markets. West Michigan itself serves as a great starting point for building an audience, as evidenced by Greensky Bluegrass, the Kalamazoo-based bluegrass jam band which has developed a devoted fanbase across the country.

“In the early days of booking the band, we were exclusively a West Michigan band, touring up and down 131,” said Greensky co-founder Paul Hoffman.

The city of Grand Rapids has venues of all sizes capable of hosting both regional and national acts.

Van Andel Arena is a classic, industrial-strength indoor site for shows. Besides hosting professional hockey and basketball, the Fulton Street venue has served as the city’s home for the largest indoor concerts since it opened in 1996. The likes of Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Elton John, and Metallica have played the 13,184-seat venue in recent years. In the summertime, the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater is one of West Michigan’s premier outdoor music spaces, nestling listeners amid sculptures, flora, and an ivy-covered stage.

Beginning in 2026, the Acrisure Amphitheater, located at 201 Market Avenue, will be another warm weather center of gravity for the city’s music lovers. The 12,000-capacity venue will provide another downtown site for major concerts and further revitalize the Grand Riverfront as part of the “Green Ribbon.”

For those in search of a more intimate setting, Grand Rapids has several incredible, independently-owned concert venues, spaces that host both local and national acts.

It all starts with the Intersection. Collectively, the club’s five stages host more than 300 shows per year.

“We prefer to book artists that have a loyal following, regardless of genre or stage in their career,” said Hammontree. In the fragmented music business of 2025, it can be difficult for a club to figure out which acts to book. The Intersection relies on a mixture of streaming service spins, radio playlists, and customer input.

“We try to keep our pricing reasonable and make sure our customers experience the best night possible while they are here. We appreciate anyone who comes out to a show and then tells their friends and family about the great experience they had,” Hammontree said.

Located in the Heartside neighborhood, the Pyramid Scheme is a music venue with a pub and a world class pinball arcade. The venue has a capacity of 420 for standing shows and 210 for seated performances. Opened in 2011 by the VandenBerg family, the venue hosts alternative, Americana, indie, punk, and hip-hop acts as well as live comedy.

“We’re lucky in Grand Rapids to have a lot of different venues and different size venues. You’ve got a place you can jump in at the bottom and then grow,” said Kirchgessner. Mustard Plug will be playing Pyramid Scheme on September 27, featuring songs from throughout their more than three-decade long career.

Undergirding Grand Rapids’ superb collection of music venues are a host of performing arts institutions that form the foundation of the region’s arts scene.

Based at the gorgeous Devos Performance Hall, the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra is a regional treasure. Directed since 2016 by Marcelo Lehninger, the Symphony and its affiliates perform more than 400 times each year throughout Michigan. The Grand Rapids Symphony’s 2025-2026 Richard and Helen Devos Masterwork Series opened on Sept. 12, 2025. The 10-concert series features everything from Mahler to Brahms to Copland.

Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp has offered summer arts education programs since 1966. Students can focus on music, dance, painting, sculpture, and drama. The Camp offers a range of learning environments for students with differing levels of experience and skill. In addition, Blue Lake Public Radio (licensed to the camp) has provided classical music and jazz to the Grand Rapids metro market since the 1980’s at 88.9FM.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts (I.C.A) has been an epicenter of arts education since the 1920s. I.C.A. emerged from an effort by music educator Joseph Maddy to create a National High School Orchestra Camp. The institution has evolved into an elite boarding school where students major in a performing, visual, or literary arts discipline. The Interlochen Arts Camp is the summer version of the program which draws aspiring performers from around the world. I.C.A. has served as a venue for public radio since 1963. Broadcasts of classical music originating from Interlochen Public Radio have been heard across the country for more than 60 years.

Beyond the spaces where West Michiganders enjoy music are the stories of local musicians whose influence has spread far beyond the region. In the cases of the Verve Pipe, Greensky Bluegrass, and Mustard Plug, each band developed a strong local following which laid the groundwork for their broader success.

“We didn’t really have big ambitions beyond writing a few songs and playing some shows. Our goal was always to take it one step further,” Mustard Plug singer Dave Kirchgessner said of the band he co-founded with Colin Clive in 1991.

“Colin and I were the only two really hardcore ska fans that I ran into on our side of the state. I kept going to ska shows in Ann Arbor and Detroit and bumping into him,” Kirchgessner said. Clive and Kirchgessner both moved home to Grand Rapids after graduating from Michigan State in 1991. They decided to start their own ska band.

Mustard Plug embedded themselves in the city’s underground music scene, recruiting band members and playing shows for friends with adjacent musical tastes.

“There was a pretty good underground alternative music scene here. It wasn’t just punk rock. There was a grunge, weird post punk, and industrial scene. We all kind of knew each other,” Kirchgessner said. “What we were doing was a little bit different than what was going on, everything else was bummer music. Ours was danceable and energetic and fun,” he continued.

During the early 1990s, Kirchgessner worked part-time as a concert promoter, bringing ska bands such as Let’s Go Bowling and Skankin’ Pickle to West Michigan. Kirchgessner would have Mustard Plug open for the better-known acts, gaining the Grand Rapids band wider exposure and helping them earn opening spots on shows in Chicago and Detroit.

Independently owned local record stores, most notably Vinyl Solution, were “enormously supportive” of Mustard Plug, said Kirchgessner. Located near 28th Street and Breton Road, Vinyl Solution was a massive shop which operated from 1986 until 1996.

“It was hands down the best record store in the state,” Kirchgessner said. Herm Baker, the founder of Vinyl Solution, later established Vertigo Music on Division Avenue, which has now been a premier destination for music buyers for two decades.

“We literally sold hundreds of copies through Vinyl Solution. I worked there at the time and it would be me selling it to them,” Kirchgessner said. Mustard Plug established itself over the course of the 1990s and early 2000s as one of the country’s most popular ska bands, releasing a host of studio albums and touring North America and the world for more than 30 years.

Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe got his start as a teenager playing for tips at Holiday Inn bars around West Michigan. After a stint in the Army, he returned to the Holiday Inn circuit when a friend at a country radio station got him a meeting with Willie Nelson. Brian gave the Redheaded Stranger a demo tape and Nelson got back to him a few days later, inviting him to perform at Farm Aid IV at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.

Vander Ark went from playing for a couple of dozen people at a hotel lounge to performing for 20,000 in a stadium while rubbing shoulders with the likes of Neil Young and Lou Reed.

After Farm Aid, Vander Ark worked in several bands before helping form the Verve Pipe in Grand Rapids in 1992.

“It was a fantastic scene. Everybody was interested in original rock and roll bands, especially when the Seattle sound hit. Back then, everybody was so hungry for live music,” Vander Ark said, citing clubs such as the Intersection, Club Soda in Kalamazoo, and Rick’s American Cafe in East Lansing as particularly supportive.

Through intense touring of the region, the Verve Pipe sold a combined 40,000 copies of their first two independent releases, garnering attention from major labels.

The Verve Pipe did a great deal of business with record stores like Vinyl Solution and Flat Black & Circular in East Lansing.

“We’d go in and stock them and they’d call us a day later and say ‘hey, we need more.’ We didn’t have any kind of major distribution. We just played all the time and sold records at the show,” Vander Ark said.

The Verve Pipe signed with RCA and scored a pair of major post-grunge alternative rock hits with “Photograph” and “the Freshman,” buoying Villains to million-seller status. The band has continued to be a prolific recording and touring act. In the past decade, the group has released four albums.

Vander Ark credits the band’s evolving sound to singer and co-songwriter Channing Lee, who joined the band a decade ago.

“Her vocal on the album is so distinctive, our voices work really well together. Lyrically, she keeps me in the storytelling place. Those last three records have some of the best songs I’ve written and it’s thanks to Channing,” Vander Ark said, citing the likes of Harry Chapin and James Taylor as inspirations as a songwriter.

Greensky Bluegrass got their start in 2000, playing open mics across West Michigan and learning bluegrass songs.

Co-founders Dave Bruzza and Paul Hoffman were both fans of the Grateful Dead and found their way to bluegrass through the Dead and Dead offshoots, many of which made use of the mandolin and embraced old time music. From the beginning, the group has juxtaposed the sounds of the counterculture with those of more traditional bluegrass. Like the Seldom Scene, heroes of the progressive bluegrass movement, Greensky combines improvisation and irreverence into their sound.

“We were all just kind of new at doing it and just doing it for fun. And learning together and growing together. The next step always seemed obvious, so we just kept taking it,” Bruzza said.

“I remember calling bars all the time and trying to convince them that people would dance to Bluegrass. Yeah, we have a banjo but people will dance,” Hoffman said, noting that they were exposing new listeners to bluegrass just as the members of the band were being exposed to more bluegrass themselves.

In 2006, Greensky expanded its audience considerably after winning the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s band competition.

“We certainly weren’t the most polished Bluegrass band, but we were genuine and unique,” Hoffman said.

“Winning that competition got our name out there in a way that was really funny. We played in Owosso, Michigan right after that and the poster said ‘One of Colorado’s most exciting new bands,” Bruzza said.

For the past two decades, Greensky has won over a devoted fanbase through relentless touring and the creation of a large and diverse recorded catalog.

“It’s a constant evolution and I feel very lucky that we have five brains in this band that are strong and creative and challenge us,” Bruzza said.

“We constantly want to be creative with our music in ways that challenge us. That means trying new things that our instruments are maybe not familiar with. Or familiar in the Bluegrass world,” Hoffman said.

Even though members of the group live in several different places now, “the home of the band is West Michigan, and nothing will ever change that,” Bruzza said.

The stories of groups like Greensky, Mustard Plug, and the Verve Pipe continue to recreate themselves in the region, as local musicians find their way into unfamiliar ears by way of streaming. West Michigan’s Billy Strings has become one of the shining lights of the contemporary bluegrass scene, winning a pair of Grammys and twice earning Artist of the Year honors at the Americana Music Awards. Greensky has collaborated with Strings on a number of occasions and expresses their pride and admiration for all that their friend has accomplished.

When asked for advice on how younger musicians in West Michigan can expand their reach, each of the interviewees said that it boiled down to the act’s willingness to work hard and work smart, particularly when it came to promoting themselves.

“You have to be able to navigate social media so well. You’ve got to allocate jobs to each member of the band. Have one person who’s all about the social media all the time with help from everyone else. One person should concentrate on getting the banned booked. We had one guy who’s in charge of putting the word out with the press. Allocating that work is how we did it. Everybody has to hustle,” Vander Ark said.

