Sunset looms on season ten for Roll On Muskegon

Some ride their bikes to get to the Farmers Market in Muskegon. Others, from farther away, drive vehicles that carry their bikes. And at 6:30 p.m. sharp each Monday, they all begin their slow roll through town.

Roll On Muskegon.

It’s the 10th season for the weekly bike ride. The group is spearheaded by Muskegon’s Melanie and Ray McLeod. Each week’s route, always different, is planned by Muskegon’s Pat Burke, who rides in the lead. There’s always a stop somewhere along the way for a mini-history lesson, often presented by Melanie McLeod but sometimes by a guest speaker. At a recent stop at the Muskegon Museum of Art, former museum director Judy Hayner introduced the coming public art sculpture titled “Twister, Again,” which will be near the museum’s parking lot. It’s being bought by private donations through the Muskegon City Public Art Initiative. Hayner is the initiative’s project director.

The standing joke is that the speaker always gets a standing ovation – because it’s always outdoors and the bikers stand with their bikes.

About 50 people ride each week, covering maybe 8 miles in an hour-and-a-half. Rider Karen Hasper of Muskegon calls it “a fun social ride at a party pace,” meaning you can talk to the person next to you. “You get to meet a lot of cool people,” she said.

The only thing needed for this free event is your own bike. Helmets are not required but they are encouraged. Just show up.

A couple members of the group, known as route rangers, block intersections so the entire group of bikers can quickly ride through together.

“The overall intent is to get motorists, and the community, used to seeing adults on bicycles having fun,” said Ray McLeod.

“Normal people” riding as a group in a predictable fashion “as a Monday night happy parade.” Not racers, not marathoners. They stay in one lane of traffic, usually riding three wide. “We don’t want to give the impression that we’re road hogs,” he said.

These are pedal bikes, some fancy and expensive, others not. Mostly standard two-wheelers but also recumbents and adult three-wheelers. Once a unicycle; another time a high wheeler. Peter Johnson of Whitehall rides an English racer that’s 97 years old.

Riders are of all levels. They include children riding alongside their parents or grandparents; sometimes very small children ride in a trailer behind a bike. Adults range from their 20s into their 80s.

Patterned after slow roll biking in Detroit, Muskegon’s group was formed in 2016 by owners of a local bike shop. The McLeods took the reins a year later.

The weekly weather-dependent rides end around Halloween. The weather forecast for the upcoming Roll On Muskegon bike ride on Monday, Sept. 29 calls for full sun with a high of 77° F. Notices are posted on the Roll On Muskegon Facebook page.