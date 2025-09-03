Brunch guide wrap-ups with nationally recognized superstar

We hope you’ve enjoyed this guide to the Best Brunches in Grand Rapids.

So far, we’ve highlighted standout spots like Littlebird, Speak EZ, Brunch House GR, Morning Belle, and Anna’s House.

While this list wasn’t intended to be ranked, our next pick might just be a case of saving the best for last.

In 2024, Lucy’s received national attention when it earned a spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S.—the only Michigan restaurant to make the list. Located at 1747 Plainfield Ave., this beloved Grand Rapids brunch destination has clearly made its mark.

Lucy’s

A West Side hot spot with a cozy diner feel and a brunch menu with plenty of options for everyone. From breakfast poutine to brioche French toast, enjoy the nostalgic comforts of a home-cooked meal. All of Lucy’s recipes are made from scratch, using farm-fresh ingredients from local vendors. In a hurry? Choose from a selection of bread, cake, pie, donuts and more to go from their in-house bakery. Don’t miss their dog friendly patio in the warmer months! Open 7 days a week, from 8 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Vibe: Casual and slightly retro with exposed brick, cozy booths, and an inviting open kitchen.

What to Order : Sy’s Pot Pie for a twist on a breakfast scramble, or any of their many gluten-free options

Most promising review: “Very clearly, this is the best brunch place in West Michigan. Everything & everyone seems to really click here, producing exceptional fare and standout experiences. A rotation of playful & inventive specials and sweets punch up the solidly delicious menu mainstays, making each visit different and intriguing.”

Other Hot Brunch Spots

Here are a few more we believe deserve an honorable mention:

Classic Diners

Wolfgang’s – A local legend in Eastown with massive portions, almost every kind of breakfast you could want, and a packed house every weekend.

Cherie Inn – GR’s longest- restaurant (first opened in 1924!) delivers cozy European charm and a Benedict worth writing home about.

Real Food Café – No-frills diner energy, giant cinnamon roll pancakes, and a line out the door for good reason.

Matchbox Diner – Classic American diner fare with playful twists and retro vibes.

Cozy Cafes

Field & Fire Café – Wood-fired breads, sourdough waffles, and pastry dreams inside the Downtown Market or on North Monroe.

That Early Bird – Eastown favorite with laid-back vibes, inventive toasts, plenty of to-go pastries. Catch a table at their outdoor patio on warmer months.

Mudpenny – What started as a coffee cart now is a full-service restaurant with top-notch coffee and fresh, creative plates in a bright, modern space.

Modern, Trendy & Non-Traditional

Social Misfits – Waffles go wild at this bold downtown brunch bar with espresso martinis and disco flair.

The Asada – small but mighty locally owned Tex-Mex inspired brunch with breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and lots more craveable flavors.

Noble – Scratch-made meals for breakfast and lunch free from artificial colors and flavors and allergy-friendly dishes that are as tasty as they are inclusive.

Tupelo Honey – Southern brunch staples get the upscale treatment in this buzzy, breakfast-friendly cocktails serving downtown gem.

Butcher’s Union – Not your typical brunch joint- expect rich, bold plates and craft cocktails in a cozy yet elevated space.

Grab-and-Go Goodness